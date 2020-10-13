Advertisement

Pet of the Week - Meet Opal!

Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colorado Fitness Coalition

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Midday's Erin Crooks talks with 2 local gyms about how Covid-19 is changing the way you exercise.

News

Colorado Fitness Coalition

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Pet of the Week - Meet Opal!

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

GJ family honored by Special Olympcs Colorado

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Grand Junction family honored for years of work with Special Olympics Colorado

Latest News

News

Grand Junction resident upset over utilities being turned off during the pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
She read the website of the utility companies and thought that they were not shutting off anyone’s power or water, but that was not the case.

News

Community upset over water quality in De Beque

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Residents in De Beque received a notice informing them that there was an unhealthy amount of Trihalomethanes in their water which was a violation of the drinking water requirements.

News

League of Women Voter’s of Mesa County host virtual ballot forum

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
League of Women Voters host virtual Mesa County ballot forum

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Mesa County 2021 proposed budget

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
As we near the end of 2020, Mesa County is looking towards next year’s budget. The total county budget that’s being proposed is over $190 million dollars. That’s nearly three million dollars over the 2020 budget.