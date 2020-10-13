No Wait Weather
Sports
Submit Photos & Video
LIVE
Calendar
Homepage
News
State
National
International
National Politics
No Wait Weather
Closings
Cool Snaps
Current Road Conditions
SkyCam Network
Sports
High School
CMU
Scoreboard
Athlete Of The Week
Contact Us
Submit a Story Idea
Meet the Team
Contests
Calendar
LIVE
Station Jobs
COVID-19 Map
Livestream 2
Viewing Guide
Lost Paws
Stay Alive, Just Drive
Submit Photos & Video
Schedule
Boomers Everyday
Everyday Families
Double Your Dollars
11 Local Experts
Movies Under the Stars
Lottery
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
Pet of the Week - Meet Opal!
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:57 AM MDT
|
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Colorado Fitness Coalition
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Midday's Erin Crooks talks with 2 local gyms about how Covid-19 is changing the way you exercise.
News
Colorado Fitness Coalition
Updated: 12 minutes ago
News
Pet of the Week - Meet Opal!
Updated: 32 minutes ago
News
GJ family honored by Special Olympcs Colorado
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Bernie Lange
Grand Junction family honored for years of work with Special Olympics Colorado
Latest News
News
Grand Junction resident upset over utilities being turned off during the pandemic
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Stacy Rasmussen
She read the website of the utility companies and thought that they were not shutting off anyone’s power or water, but that was not the case.
News
Community upset over water quality in De Beque
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Stacy Rasmussen
Residents in De Beque received a notice informing them that there was an unhealthy amount of Trihalomethanes in their water which was a violation of the drinking water requirements.
News
League of Women Voter’s of Mesa County host virtual ballot forum
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Bernie Lange
League of Women Voters host virtual Mesa County ballot forum
News
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.
News
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.
News
Mesa County 2021 proposed budget
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Goldene Brown
As we near the end of 2020, Mesa County is looking towards next year’s budget. The total county budget that’s being proposed is over $190 million dollars. That’s nearly three million dollars over the 2020 budget.