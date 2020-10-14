Advertisement

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement from the athletics department. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.

He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

News

Chick-Fil-A working with the city to address traffic concerns

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Chick-Fil-A reopened their doors earlier this week, and if the line wrapped around the restaurant is any indication, the community is excited. But some grew concerned about the traffic it caused Monday, Oct. 12. Now, Chick-Fil-A is working with the City of Grand Junction to get a better handle on traffic.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie retrieved a pair of scissors so he could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) discusses Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.