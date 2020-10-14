Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A working with the city to address traffic concerns

By Goldene Brown
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Chick-Fil-A reopened their doors earlier this week, and if the line wrapped around the restaurant is any indication, the community is excited. But some grew concerned about the traffic it caused Monday, Oct. 12. Now, Chick-Fil-A is working with the City of Grand Junction to get a better handle on traffic.

“The plan involves, sort of routing people past bogart ln, behind hobby lobby and sprouts, and then coming back up along Independent and getting into our center median,” says Owner Chick-Fil-A Joe Walsh.

Chick-Fil-A says so far the new plan is working. On top of that, upon their reopening, they’ve amped up Traffic Control and added an additional drive thru-lane.

But with a busy first week back, the owners of the Rimrock Chick-Fil-A are asking the public to be patient, to help keep employees and others safe.

“I feel like they have a pretty smooth system down, so it seems to run pretty smoothly,” One avid Chick-Fil-A guest said.

