Advertisement

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations — with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies.

The company already bans ads about vaccine “hoaxes,” such as the false idea that vaccinations cause autism. The latest policy expands the ban to ads that discourage vaccines for any reason.

But Facebook also said Tuesday that ads that “advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines” — including a COVID-19 vaccine — will still be allowed. These ads will still have to be approved by the company as political advertisements and include a “paid for by” label on who is funding them.

And unpaid posts by people or groups that discourage vaccinations will also still be allowed — the new policy only includes paid advertisements.

The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Facebook has taken other steps to try to stop the spread of vaccine and coronavirus-related misinformation on its platform. Last year, it said it would begin hiding groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations from the search function of its site.

Since the pandemic began, the company has tightened its rules around COVID-related misinformation. For instance, it promotes articles that debunk COVID-19 misinformation, of which there are thousands, on a new information center called “Get The Facts.” It also bans what it deems “dangerous” misinformation about the virus and has removed posts by President Donald Trump under this policy.

Some experts were skeptical about the move.

Facebook is addressing the anti-vaxxers of 2014 and 2015 and not the anti-vaxxers of 2020, said David A. Broniatowski, an associate professor at George Washington University’s school of engineering and applied science who has published several studies on vaccine misinformation.

Broniatowski published a study in 2019 that found that the majority of anti-vaccine misinformation being pushed in advertisements on Facebook were coming from two groups, including one led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a California-based organization called Stop Mandatory Vaccination.

“Facebook by banning anti-vaccine ads is probably not banning more than half of the ads,” he said. “I understand where they are coming from that they want to promote civil engagement but at the same time, if their intention is to reduce the amount of anti-vaccine misinformation, they are not addressing the largest source of that misinformation.”

__

Associated Press Writer Beatrice Dupuy contributed to this story from New York.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fla. teen’s face slashed in random attack while walking home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there’s video of the suspect.

National

Police searching for unknown suspect who slashed Fla. teen in face

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there’s video of the suspect.

National

FBI agent reveals details about monthslong investigation into Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Prosecutors say the 13 suspects were reportedly angry at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over their coronavirus shutdowns.

National

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WFSB Staff
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

Latest News

National

Baby recovering after babysitter allegedly abandoned her in Conn. dumpster

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

News

Town of Palisade discusses budget, proposed new clinic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Conservative budget planned for Town of Palisade

National Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

National Politics

Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

National

Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state, according to the secretary of state’s office.