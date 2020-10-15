Drug operation leads to three arrests in Montrose
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A multi-agency law enforcement operation that targeted members of a drug-trafficking organization in Montrose has led to the indictment of three individuals.
Adam Livermore, Jonas Najar Jr., and Angela Schmid have been indicted by a grand jury for the distribution of methamphetamine, possession of firearms by prohibited persons, as well as conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
