Advertisement

Hunters reminded to stay cautious during COVID-19 pandemic

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds hunters they aren't immune from COVID-19.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds hunters they aren't immune from COVID-19.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife advise hunters to be safe and monitor their health during the COVID-19 epidemic. While outdoor recreation activities are safe, COVID-19 precautions are still necessary, especially when trips involve contact with non-household members.

This year, two COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at hunting camps in Northwest and Southwest Colorado. CPW says the infections were likely brought from people traveling out of state to hunt.

CPW and state health officials say it’s best to hunt with people you live with, keep groups small, and stay home if you don’t feel good.

“What we are really asking people to do are the things we are all very used to doing in our communities. Wear masks, wash your hands. Do all the things you are advised to do,” said Randy Hampton, a Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Health experts recommend staying outdoors as long as you can and know the symptoms of COVID before you go out.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vicious winds fuel Cameron Peak Fire to become largest in Colorado history

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Cameron Peak Fire has officially surpassed the Pine Gulch Fire as the largest fire in Colorado history at 161,140 acres.

News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

DEVELOPING: Man found in desert suffered injuries “consistent with stab wounds”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Wednesday afternoon authorities responded to the desert area in the 700 block of 33 Road after they received reports that an injured man had been found.

News

KKCO-COVID Cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

Latest News

News

Semi rollover near Beavertail Tunnel on I-70

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Beavertail Tunnel were shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

News

KKCO-Person in Desert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

KKCO- Tunnel Crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

Meet our wild friends at Crocodile Reef

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dylan Hazelhurst with Crocodile Reef shows us his wild friends!

News

Meet our wild friends at Crocodile Reef

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

D51 retreat brings big issues back to the forefront

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
District 51 board members discuss issues tabled after COVID-19