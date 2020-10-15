Hunters reminded to stay cautious during COVID-19 pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife advise hunters to be safe and monitor their health during the COVID-19 epidemic. While outdoor recreation activities are safe, COVID-19 precautions are still necessary, especially when trips involve contact with non-household members.

This year, two COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at hunting camps in Northwest and Southwest Colorado. CPW says the infections were likely brought from people traveling out of state to hunt.

CPW and state health officials say it’s best to hunt with people you live with, keep groups small, and stay home if you don’t feel good.

“What we are really asking people to do are the things we are all very used to doing in our communities. Wear masks, wash your hands. Do all the things you are advised to do,” said Randy Hampton, a Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Health experts recommend staying outdoors as long as you can and know the symptoms of COVID before you go out.

