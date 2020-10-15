Advertisement

Pink hair extensions to benefit Community Hospital

By Samantha Johns
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and stylists at Color Crew Hair Salon are doing their part to bring awareness.

Offering pink hair extensions in exchange for a $10 donation on Wednesday at Alpine Bank, the salon hopes to raise $5,000 this month. All proceeds will go to Community Hospital and donors will be put into a drawing for a chance to win a prize basket.

“Cancer isn’t biased to anybody or anyone and someday it could happen to me or one of my girls. It hits home for us in our salon. There have been a lot of individuals that have been affected with cancer so to be able to give back locally and for it to stay local and help anyone who may have cancer is amazing,” said Savannah Dittebrand, owner of Color Crew Hair Salon.

The salon welcomes walk-ins for the extensions throughout the month of October and will be on location at Discovery Auto Group on Oct. 24th and Fishers Liquor Barn on Oct. 28th.

