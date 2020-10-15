Advertisement

Prop 113 or National Popular Vote explained

By Goldene Brown
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In 19 days, Coloradans will vote on Prop 113 or the National Popular Vote.

“The only way to ensure that Western Slope interests, particularly rural conservative voters in the Western Slope are heard, is to vote yes,” says Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote Dennis Lennox says.

“Obviously this issue is very personal to people, their votes are very personal and they wanted to vote on this issue in November so we’re asking for a no vote on 113,” Mesa County Commissioner and Opponent to National Popular Vote Rose Pugliese says.

But what is Prop 113?

A yes vote would put Colorado into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which in the future can give Colorado’s nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.

“Prop 113 ensures that every single Colorado voter, particularly here in the Western Slope are politically relevant in presidential elections by ensuring the candidate who gets the most votes wins,” Lennox says.

A no vote would allow Colorado to continue giving its nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most votes in the state.

“Why would we want to see our voice and our votes go to larger population centers, those votes should stay in Colorado,” Pugliese says.

Supporters for the case argue that voting yes doesn’t touch the electoral college, while those opposing say voting no protects the electoral college.

“We don’t want to lose that influence, we want to keep Colorado’s votes for President in Colorado, with Coloradans, please vote no for 113,” Pugliese says.

“By voting yes on Proposition 113, every Coloradan is particularly relevant, one person, one vote and we can finally have a president of the United States and not a president of the battleground state,” Lennox says.

