COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Mesa County, hospitalizations remain low

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County is continuing as the county’s health department reported 30 new cases Thursday.

While cases are on the rise, hospitalizations remain low with just five people currently hospitalized.

Additional outbreak sites were reported in the county this week, bringing the total of outbreak sites to seven. The outbreak sites differ in the number of people that have tested positive, with a range of just five all the way to 23.

You can view all the outbreak data on the state’s website here.

Although Mesa County’s caseload has been increasing, the two-week percent positive rate remains in good shape at 2.6%. Colorado as a whole is currently at 5.09%, which prompted Governor Polis to urge Coloradans to try and work harder to practice social distancing requirements.

The governor will be holding a press conference at 1:00 p.m. Friday to address the pandemic. (KKCO/ KJCT)

Additionally, the county’s health department reported a sixth death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday; they report it was a man who was in his 60′s.

Overall, the county has reported 922 cases since the start of the outbreak, which accounts for roughly 0.59% of the population. This does not include antibody tests that have been performed. Cases in Colorado reached 81,918 as of Thursday.

