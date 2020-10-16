Grand Junction Chamber wins international award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce has won the Excellence in Economic Development Award from the International Economic Development Council.

The silver category award was presented this week during the IEDC Annual Conference. The honor is G.J. Chamber’s fourth consecutive year being recognized for their Innovation in Economic Development Week campaigns.

“We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing campaigns, projects and partnerships have measurably improved regional quality of life,” said Kenny McDonald, 2020 IEDC Board Chair and One Columbus CEO.

IEDC hosts the annual conference, which received over 500 submissions from four countries, to recognize the world’s best economic development. Winners were chosen based on their focus to create positive changes in their communities.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.