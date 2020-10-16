Sheriff’s Office Continuing to Work on Project to Create a Safer Neighborhood

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office started a project last year to clean out the area between 32 1/2 Road and 33 1/2 Road in order to create a safer neighborhood.

They recently obtained some heavy machinery to help finish the project. “The new machine we bought is called a masticator and it’s an attachment that goes on the end of the large track hoedown behind me. In lamest terms, it’s a mulching machine,” said Deputy Troy Rolbiecki.

This area is an extremely high-risk area for a fire to break out. The fire danger area is right next to the railroad and some houses which is why the Sheriffs are doing so much work in this area.

They also had a wildland fire team help them by manually clearing out some areas.

They estimate that this project will be done in a week to ten days.

