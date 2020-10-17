Claims CMU Football has two positive COVID-19 cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A viewer reached out to KKCO this week saying the CMU Football team has two positive COVID-19 cases since the weekend of October 3.

KKCO reached out to CMU on Friday but CMU couldn’t confirm or deny the positive cases. Because of contact tracing, they tell us they can still move forward with traveling for their away game on Saturday against Black Hills State. Coach Tremaine Jackson says they have safety measures implemented for traveling and the school board says they do not plan on making any additional changes since the plan he talked about on Tuesday.

“It’s the way we now have to make that long drive with the facemasks and shields, it’s going to be hot. We have to split up the trip, so we have some things in store to try to ease the burden of the trip on these guys,” says Coach Jackson. “We’ll get n95 masks, we’ll have to wear the clear face shield because you’re supposed to wear goggles or a face shield when you’re in close quarters for that long. I’ll be different.”

Mavericks went on to beat the Yellow Jackets, 56-7.

