Local 73 Year Old Man Pulls Driver Out of Fiery Crash

I-70 Crash
I-70 Crash(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -On Wednesday a semi-truck crashed in a tunnel on I-70.

The truck caught fire and Richard Hathorne, a local 73 year old, jumped into action and helped pull the driver out of the fiery truck. Hathorne said, “I don’t know if he heard me or not, or if he understood me, but I told him, ‘man, we gotta get you out of here, and we gotta get you out of here now.’”

Hathorne never hesitated in acting to save the driver. He attributed his quick response to training that he received in the Vietnam war.

Once he got the driver out of the vehicle, another man helped him carry the injured driver to the end of the tunnel and out of harm’s way.

First responders eventually made it to the scene. Hathorne could not say enough good things about them. He said they deserve the praise because they ran into the fiery tunnel knowing it was dangerous.

We reached out to Colorado State Patrol who confirmed that Hathorne did drag the body out of the vehicle, but they did not have an update on the status of the driver. We do know that the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

