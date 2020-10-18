Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health Doing Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics

Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -On Saturday, Mesa County Public Health hosted a drive thru flu shot clinic.

They had people of all ages drive up in their cars and they administered the flu shots while they stayed in their vehicles. This was to make it easy and minimize the amount of contact.

They said it was especially important this year to get a flu shot because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Especially in the year of COVID, we want to make sure people are protecting themselves where they can. We know we can’t protect or handle everything that is coming at us, but there is a flu vaccine so getting that it’s going to help be people be protected in general for a flu season,” said Allison Sanchez, Public Health Clinic Manager.

If you missed your flu shot, they are doing it again next Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

