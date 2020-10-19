Advertisement

Cold Weather Impacting Pets

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:51 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -As winter is approaching, pets are more likely to get frost bite.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society said that keeping a warm and dry environment available for your pets is essential.

they also said that the animals need water. The executive director for the humane society, Anna Stout said, “making sure they always have access to water, that’s an important part of their metabolism that keeps them warm and that goes for both dogs and cats. So, if their water is freezing and they don’t have access to water, then they are going to struggle outside.”

She also suggested creating a dry and elevated home for stray cats that might be sleeping on your porch. She suggested using a Styrofoam cooler.

