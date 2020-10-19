Advertisement

Police officer, 31-year-old woman killed in three vehicle accident

(Colorado State Patrol)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A Commerce City Police Officer along with a 31-year-old woman were killed Friday night after a three-vehicle crash in Commerce City.

The officer has been identified as Curt Holland, a four-year veteran of the agency. The female was identified as 31-year-old Francesca Dominguez.

Both were killed after a Ford F-350 veered off of the southbound lanes on Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway, striking the offier and Dominguez who were both traveling northbound.

The driver of the F-350 has been identified as 45-year-old Fructoso Rosales-Cano, who sustained serious injuries in the crash as well. Alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The case remains under investigation, and CSP is asking that any witnesses to the incident call them at 303-239-4501.

