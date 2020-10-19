Colorado wildfires continue to devestate communities

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKCO) - Dozens of structures and homes were destroyed over the weekend and thousands of acres burned as wildfires continued to grow on the Front Range of Colorado.

At least 26 structures were burned by the 8,788 acre Calwood Fire that sparked on Saturday near the town of Jamestown north of Boulder, and several more were evacuated on Sunday in the town of Ward after the Lefthand Canyon Fire sparked earlier in the day. Crews were able to knock the fire down, and the fire only grew to be around 300 acres. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says that the cause of the fires has not been determined.

Crews were aided by cool and humid weather on Sunday, which provided much-needed relief after extreme fire conditions on Saturday.

The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in state history, surpassed 200,000 acres on Saturday and continued to push east towards Fort Collins. Officials' last mapping of the fire put it at 203,604 acres and at 65% containment.

Several residents north of Granby also faced scares over the weekend and were evacuated as the East Troublesome Fire grew to 12,655 acres. The fire is only 10% contained, and officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire. It sparked on Oct. 14. Fire personnel working this fire have also been working the Middle Fork Fire that’s burned 19,938 acres north of Steamboat Springs and the Williams Fork Fire that’s burned 14,465 acres south of Granby. The Middle Fork Fire is 15 contained and the Williams Fork Fire is 26% contained.

