New fire starts in San Juan Mountains west of Silverton

SILVERTON, Colo. (KKCO) - The ‘Ice Fire’ has been reported in the San Juan Mountains just west of Silverton near the South Mineral Campground area.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management says that the South Mineral area is being evacuated at this time. They report that the fire is at the Ice Lake Trailhead area.

The current acreage of the fire is unknown. Air resources have responded to the fire.

Today Monday October 19th a Wild Fire started early this afternoon in the Ice Lakes Trailhead area in South Mineral which is US Forest Service Land. Hikers up in that area are being spotted by helicopter at this time and evacuations of those hikers has begun by helicopter. US Forest service is currently sending a hot shot team to area and other fire mitigation resources. San Juan County Sheriffs department is currently evacutating South Mineral and trying to locate anyone in the area. Currently on scence is the San Juan County Sheriff department, US Forest Service, San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department and Silverton San Juan County ambulance is on standby. STAY AWAY FROM SOUTH MINERAL AREA AT THIS TIME! Posted by Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado on Monday, October 19, 2020

