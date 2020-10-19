Advertisement

High schooler accused of faking kidnapping during Zoom class

By WJLA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - A prank by a Maryland high school student and friends led to school staff calling police after a masked man waving what appeared to be a gun was seen on his Zoom call.

An 11th grade male student at Quince Orchard High School activated his computer camera Thursday morning during a virtual, honors modern world history class. Two other men appeared in frame, one wearing a black ski mask and waving what appeared to be a gun.

School staff contacted police and requested a welfare check.

Officers went to the student’s home, where they learned the masked man was the teenager’s friend and the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Principal Beth Thomas called the prank a “serious incident” in a community message. She asked parents to talk with their children about “appropriate behavior” during this new world of virtual learning.

