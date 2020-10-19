Local Artists Host Outdoor Art Show

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -John Phillips, Daniel Loge, and George Callison are three local artists who put their work on display for an outdoor art show this weekend.

The art show took place on Saturday and Sunday. The artists said it was a success and they sold multiple paintings.

The reason they decided to do the art show was because of COVID-19. Loge said that the pandemic has shut down many art galleries. “A lot of galleries are closed right now, so I thought, why not do an outdoor show, since the COVID virus is out there. People will be more interested in coming outdoors to see a show.”

All the artists said this show was a success.

hit and they plan on doing it again.

