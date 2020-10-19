Advertisement

Trump suggests he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

‘Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (Gray News) – Will the president become an expat if he loses his reelection bid to Joe Biden?

Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia Friday, Donald Trump suggested he might.

“Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,” he said.

“Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I’m going to say, ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country?”

Election Day is Nov. 3.

