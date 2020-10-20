Close encounter with mountain lion in southern Colorado

BAYFIELD, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a situation that nobody ever wants to be in – having a mountain lion sneak up behind you when you are in the forest. Steve Shively was out checking his trail camera’s near Bayfield, Colorado last Sunday when he came face to face with a full-grown mountain lion.

Due to how dry it has been in southwestern Colorado, the lion couldn’t sneak up as quietly as it wanted because the leaves and other foliage it was stepping on was so dry. After hearing a few leaves crunch, Shively turned around and saw the head of the cat behind a rock and in between a few trees.

“Yeah I see you, you be good,” Shively could be heard saying to the cat. “You behave.”

Shively also can be heard on the video saying that he had a pistol, which in a situation like that gives you a little reassurance. Luckily, the cat never acted aggressively, and slowly crept away from Shively.

You can watch the full video below.

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT! Check out this close encounter that Steve Shively had with a huge mountain lion near Bayfield, Colorado. Posted by KKCO 11 News on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.