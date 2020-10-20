Advertisement

Delta County Sheriff accepts responsibility following campaign finance violation

(DCSO)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor addressed a complaint the sheriff’s office had received concerning a potential campaign finance violation in relation to the Back the Badge campaign.

The problem stems back to August when the sheriff’s office posted on social media that yard signs promoting the Back the Badge campaign would be available at the sheriff’s office for pickup. This campaign is in regards to Delta County’s Ballot Issue 1A, a measure that would provide more funding for local law enforcement.

On October 15, Taylor said he was informed that this action did indeed violate campaign finance rules.

The county says that as soon as they heard that it could have been a violation, they corrected it, and Taylor excepted complete ownership of the rule violation.

“I take complete ownership of this campaign rule violation; as soon as it was brought to my attention, I took the appropriate steps to correct it,” stated Taylor. This is not my first mistake I ever made and it won’t be my last."

Taylor went on to ask Delta County citizens to not hold this mistake against the sheriff’s office or other law enforcement agencies in the county and reiterated the importance of the measure that voters will vote on in the coming days.

“The critical needs are real, due largely to the exploding increase in drug related crimes in Delta County,” explained Taylor.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Pumpkin patch comes to Appleton Elementary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
For students at Appleton Elementary, the pumpkin patch has come to them.

News

Pumpkin Patch comes to Appleton Elementary

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

Latest News

News

Close encounter with mountain lion in southern Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
It’s a situation that nobody ever wants to be in – having a mountain lion sneak up behind you when you are in the forest. Steve Shively was out checking his trail camera’s near Bayfield, Colorado last Sunday when he came face to face with a full-grown mountain lion.

News

R-5 High School will go back to regular operations after a brief lockdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A D51 spokesperson says that R-5 will go back to regular operations shortly after the school went into lockdown at around 11 a.m.

News

Infections continue to rise in Mesa County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Bikes and helmets stolen from Riverside Educational Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Several bikes and helmets stolen from Riverside Educational Center trailer

News

Ice Fire near Silverton grows to over 500 acres

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
23 hikers and 3 dogs that were above the Ice Lake Trailhead were rescued by helicopter Monday after a wildfire sparked in the San Juan Mountains on Monday.

News

Colorado wildfires continue to devastate communities

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
Dozens of structures and homes were destroyed over the weekend and thousands of acres burned as wildfires continued to grow on the Front Range of Colorado.