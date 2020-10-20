Delta County Sheriff accepts responsibility following campaign finance violation

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor addressed a complaint the sheriff’s office had received concerning a potential campaign finance violation in relation to the Back the Badge campaign.

The problem stems back to August when the sheriff’s office posted on social media that yard signs promoting the Back the Badge campaign would be available at the sheriff’s office for pickup. This campaign is in regards to Delta County’s Ballot Issue 1A, a measure that would provide more funding for local law enforcement.

On October 15, Taylor said he was informed that this action did indeed violate campaign finance rules.

The county says that as soon as they heard that it could have been a violation, they corrected it, and Taylor excepted complete ownership of the rule violation.

“I take complete ownership of this campaign rule violation; as soon as it was brought to my attention, I took the appropriate steps to correct it,” stated Taylor. This is not my first mistake I ever made and it won’t be my last."

Taylor went on to ask Delta County citizens to not hold this mistake against the sheriff’s office or other law enforcement agencies in the county and reiterated the importance of the measure that voters will vote on in the coming days.

“The critical needs are real, due largely to the exploding increase in drug related crimes in Delta County,” explained Taylor.

