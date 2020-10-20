Advertisement

Pumpkin patch comes to Appleton Elementary

By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This time of year people head out to the pumpkin patch to pick out the gourd of choice for Halloween.

But for students at Appleton Elementary, the pumpkin patch has come to them. Studt’s Pumpkin patch delivered about 500 pumpkins to the school so the kids could have their very own pumpkin patch. Classes will be let out in small groups so kids can pick their pumpkin.

“Every year we have several classes that go out to Studt’s Farms and that’s always been a great relationship with our school being in this Appleton area. We wanted to continue that tradition,” said School Principal Corey Hafey. “We just had to bring the farm to us this year.”

Covid restrictions are the reason Appleton’s field trips were canceled this year. The Appleton Elementary PTA helped organize the pumpkin delivery.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pumpkin Patch comes to Appleton Elementary

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Close encounter with mountain lion in southern Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
It’s a situation that nobody ever wants to be in – having a mountain lion sneak up behind you when you are in the forest. Steve Shively was out checking his trail camera’s near Bayfield, Colorado last Sunday when he came face to face with a full-grown mountain lion.

News

R-5 High School will go back to regular operations after a brief lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A D51 spokesperson says that R-5 will go back to regular operations shortly after the school went into lockdown at around 11 a.m.

News

Infections continue to rise in Mesa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Bikes and helmets stolen from Riverside Educational Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Several bikes and helmets stolen from Riverside Educational Center trailer

News

Ice Fire near Silverton grows to over 500 acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
23 hikers and 3 dogs that were above the Ice Lake Trailhead were rescued by helicopter Monday after a wildfire sparked in the San Juan Mountains on Monday.

News

Colorado wildfires continue to devastate communities

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
Dozens of structures and homes were destroyed over the weekend and thousands of acres burned as wildfires continued to grow on the Front Range of Colorado.

News

Police officer, 31-year-old woman killed in three vehicle accident

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:16 AM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
A Commerce City Police Officer along with a 31-year-old woman were killed Friday night after a three-vehicle crash in Commerce City.