Beating caught on camera at Orchard Mesa Middle School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A video has received a lot of views on Facebook showing a student at Orchard Mesa Middle School getting repeatedly punched in the face.

Amanda, the mother of the child being attacked, is upset. She said this was not the first time. “This has been an ongoing issue for three years with my special needs son.”

Amanda said her son sustained multiple injuries. “All the brackets in his mouth are broken from his braces, cuts all in his mouth around his mouth, possible broken nose, there was too much swelling for the doctor to even do an X-ray. He has a concussion, a mild concussion. He can’t return to school for two days, which I wouldn’t send him back here anyways.”

She organized a protest to bring awareness to the bullying that has taken place. “I don’t know if it will make a difference, but I am done pushing this under the rug. I will fight for my son and I will fight for other kids who are going through similar situations” she said.

The school district declined an interview because this is an open investigation with local law enforcement. The district did, however, send out a letter to Orchard Mesa Middle School families that read, “student safety is our top priority and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.” The letter also said, “we are following district procedure and taking appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in board policy JKD and JICDD.”

Amber planned to attend the school board meeting on Tuesday night to express her frustration with the handling of this matter.

