Mesa County Carnival canceled

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa County Carnival came to Grand Junction with plans to be open through October 25, but the Carnival shut its doors early on Monday, October 19. The reason: The recent rise in COVID-19 in the area.

The Mesa County Fairgrounds and Mesa County Public Health had been in communication and decided that it would be best for the community to cancel the carnival in light of the rapid increase in positive tests for COVID-19 in Mesa County.

The decision wasn’t easy. “It’s a hard decision. The carnival that we have here is the partner we use during the Mesa County Fair in July, so it’s a big expense for them to come from Utah and California and bring all of their carnival rides, so it was a big decision. And it was a group decision. Like I said, our community is our most important thing,” said Kyle Carstens, Mesa County Fairgrounds Manager.

They spent Tuesday taking down all of the rides and attractions.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.