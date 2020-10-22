Advertisement

Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms during Covid-19

(KMVT)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

October is breast cancer awareness month.  It’s marked annually to create a discussion about the signs, the treatments and the impact it can have on countless patients.

But like many things, the pandemic has had an effect on breast cancer screenings and how many women are getting them.

According to the Epic Health Research Network, Breast and Cervical Cancer screenings dropped 94% in the month of March around the country. In June breast cancer screenings were still down 29% from their normal numbers.

But the staff at St. Mary’s Cancer Center wants to stress that coming in for these screenings, could be lifesaving.

“We’re just very mindful of doing the best job and getting those patients in,” says Mammography Staff technologist, June Rush.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“Most women who are diagnosed with breast cancer do not require chemotherapy and aggressive therapy… If you do have an early breast cancer that is usually treated with a triple approach, of three-pronged approach, of surgery, radiation and medical therapy,” says Medical Oncologist, Dr. Alicia Swink.

But when the pandemic took off in March, it put many other things on hold.

“When St. Mary’s mammography was closed for about six weeks for Covid-19 there were over 1,000 women who missed their mammograms,” says Nurse Practitioner, Page Kanopsic.

But here’s the key: the earlier its caught, the easier to treat and cure.

“Because if you wait several years, then instead of finding a very small breast cancer, it’s much larger and much more difficult to treat,” says Rush.

"Unfortunately some cancers at the diagnoses have metastasis or gone to other parts of the body.

In 2020 the technology is more advanced than ever. The cancer team at St. Mary’s is using SAVI SCOUT as a method to locate cancers- marking them for surgeons to be able to remove from the patient.

“Now we can put a radiofrequency clip that’s very safe, it’s not radioactive, and that clip can be placed where the cancer is. This is technology that’s not available anywhere else on the Western Slope other than here,” says General Breast Surgeon, Dr. Joyce Sekharan.

The recommended age to start getting that check-up: age 40. A family history of breast cancer could call for a check-up even sooner.

It’s why oncology teams nationwide are stressing: keeping a regular check, can save you in the future.

“Because they are loved by their family members and if I can be there to help them and do an excellent job on their mammogram, that can literally save their life,” says Rush.

The team at the St. Mary’s Breast Cancer Center says their protocol is very safe. When you enter the lobby, staff will take your temperature, ask you about any Covid-19 symptoms, and masks are a must.

To learn more about breast cancer, detection, treatment, or making that first appointment, head to stmarysgj.org

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evacuations underway in Estes Park, East Troublesome Fire continues to rage

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for nearly all of Estes Park as the East Troublesome Fire rages towards the town.

News

Colorado Mesa University themed mural goes up at Mesa Mall

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

18-year-old missing out of Gunnison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
18-year-old Walter Jackson was last seen on Oct. 19 in Gunnison and is driving a 2018 Black Chevrolet Tahoe with North Carolina plates.

News

Pet of the Week - Sebastian

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

Latest News

News

CBI issues endangered missing alert for two Colorado kids under five

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for two Colorado kids Thursday afternoon.

News

Chevron donates $100,000 to local emergency responders

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chevron donated $100,000 to local emergency responders

News

Halloween, Candy, and More

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midday's Erin Crooks talks with Carly Schildhaus with the National Confectioners Association and they talk about ways to celebrate Halloween.

News

Halloween, Candy, and More

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

National Teen Driver Safety Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The Grand Junction Police Department said they see a lot of speeding, impaired or distracted driving, and too many passengers in the car.

News

Mixed opinions on the Gallagher Amendment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The Amendment would repeal the Gallagher act and would remove the cap that presently exists on the amount of state revenue that can be derived from residential property taxes.