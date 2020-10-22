Advertisement

CBI issues endangered missing alert for two Colorado kids under five

(CBI)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for two Colorado kids Thursday afternoon.

The CBI says that three-year-old Demarcus Thomas and five-year-old Marcus Thomas could be with their mother, 26-year-old Sabrina Walls. Walls was last seen with her children in the afternoon hours of Oct. 19 in the 3000 block of Walden Way in Aurora.

There is concern for the safety of the two children according to the CBI.

(CBI)

