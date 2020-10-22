Advertisement

East Troublesome Fire near Granby explodes to 125,602 acres

The fire was roughly 14,000 acres on Tuesday
(East Troublesome Fire Info)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand County residents faced dire circumstances Wednesday evening as the East Troublesome Fire exploded in size, forcing the evacuations of hundreds of residents in the county.

Fire officials say that the fire grew by over 100,000 acres Wednesday, or roughly 6,000 acres per hour, an unprecedented rate for Colorado. Fueling this rapid growth was beetle-kill trees, deadfall, and extreme fire weather consisting of low humidity and high winds. The fire is expected to see aggressive growth again on Thursday as conditions will remain the same.

“Many times when I choose to speak with you, I have a message,” said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin in a Facebook video posted around 1 a.m. on Thursday. “Tonight I am not even sure what those words are, today’s been an extremely, extremely challenging day for our community.”

Schroetlin thanked all of the first responders in the video as well, and pointed out that they made some “incredible rescues," and “some incredible evacuations.”

A personal message from Sheriff Brett Schroetlin.

Posted by Grand County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Grand County will begin property assessment damage Thursday morning and say that they will give an update when information becomes available.

A map of all evacuated areas can be found here. Thursday morning, Rocky Mountain National Park announced that they have closed the park to visitors due to fire activity on the west side of the Continental Divide.

