Evacuations underway in Estes Park, East Troublesome Fire continues to rage

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKCO) - The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for nearly all of Estes Park as the East Troublesome Fire rages towards the town.

On Wednesday, the fire grew by over 100,000 acres and forced the evacuations of 6,500 homes near Grand Lake and other areas near Granby.

For an evacuation map, click here.

