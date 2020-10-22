Advertisement

Evacuations underway in Estes Park, East Troublesome Fire continues to rage

Photo from Estes Park, Oct. 22
Photo from Estes Park, Oct. 22(Credit: kevin j. beaty/colorado public radio news")
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKCO) - The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for nearly all of Estes Park as the East Troublesome Fire rages towards the town.

On Wednesday, the fire grew by over 100,000 acres and forced the evacuations of 6,500 homes near Grand Lake and other areas near Granby.

For an evacuation map, click here.

