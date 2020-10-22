Advertisement

Mixed opinions on the Gallagher Amendment

Amendment B
Amendment B(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Gallagher Act has been in place since 1982, but this year Amendment B is on the ballot which could change the Gallagher Act.

At the core for Amendment B is property taxes because the Gallagher Act fixed property tax rates for business and residential, taxing businesses more.

The Amendment would repeal the Gallagher act and would remove the cap that presently exists on the amount of state revenue that can be derived from residential property taxes.

Many local businesses said they cannot survive if their tax dollars increase any more, which they say could happen if the cap on residential taxes remains.

Those opposed to the Amendment say they are afraid that it will increase residential property taxes in the long run.

Simon Lomax,  a business advisor for Amendment B said, “We don’t pass Amendment B then small businesses and other job creators all across colorado would be looking at a tax increase of almost 300 million dollars.”

But not everyone thinks its a good idea. “I don’t think this is a good idea mainly because it would mean that we have higher residential property taxes if amendment be passed, and they don’t have a plan for what comes next,” said Michael Field, Executive Director of COlorado Rising State Action.

Both sides agreed that this is a complicated issue that could have large impacts on residential property owners and business owners, so everyone is encouraged to do their research and make sure you fully understand the issue before going out and voting.

