Mesa County election security

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Election Day is now just 12 days away and the Mesa County Election office says security is in place for everything election-related.

Some precautions they have in place are:

· Processes are uploaded on a secure disk provided by the Secretary of State to avoid using the internet.

· All voter service polling centers and the election main office are on a VPN.

· Staff and judges, temperature checks and masks are required to protect each other and voters.

There are currently over 150 judges, almost double what they had in the 2016 presidential election.

“We’ve been doing mail ballot voting since 2013 so we already have a lot of these precautions in place and we feel very, very confident this will be a safe and secure election, both in security, cyber security and as far as the people’s health as well,” says Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters.

Ballots are processed through bi-partisan teams.

Voters can go to govotecolorado.gov to check on their ballot.

People are discouraged from using other links.

