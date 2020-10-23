Advertisement

Uptick in COVID-19 cases in School District 51

School District 51 is feeling the impact of COVID-19 in the valley after experiencing an uptick in cases.
School District 51 is feeling the impact of COVID-19 in the valley after experiencing an uptick in cases.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

School District 51 is feeling the impact of COVID-19 in the valley after experiencing an uptick in cases.

Out of a total 34 cases for the entire school year, 9 were reported last week.

With the help of Mesa County Public Health’s contact-tracing, they say the virus is likely coming from outside of the schools.

If a student does have to quarantine, they are sent home with a device—something that’s also part of their student to device ratio plan as part of the 2017 bond measure.

The district is also, “looking at things like flu season happening, and [they’re] also kind of concerned about Thanksgiving break and winter break coming up. [They] know that students and staff and families are going to be out celebrating the holidays, and definitely don’t want to discourage that, but really urge people to just be safe, [and] be healthy during that time so [schools can stay open],” says Catherine Foster, District 51 Communications Specialist.

If a student or staff member does test positive, the entire school in which they are associated with is notified.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mesa County election security

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Election Day is now just 12 days away and the Mesa County Election office says security is in place for everything election-related.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breast Cancer Awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

Latest News

News

Evacuations underway in Estes Park, East Troublesome Fire continues to rage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for nearly all of Estes Park as the East Troublesome Fire rages towards the town.

News

Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms during Covid-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Crooks
October is breast cancer awareness month. It's marked annually to create a discussion about the signs, the treatments and the impact it can have on countless patients.

News

Colorado Mesa University themed mural goes up at Mesa Mall

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

18-year-old missing out of Gunnison

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
18-year-old Walter Jackson was last seen on Oct. 19 in Gunnison and is driving a 2018 Black Chevrolet Tahoe with North Carolina plates.

News

Pet of the Week - Sebastian

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

CBI issues endangered missing alert for two Colorado kids under five

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for two Colorado kids Thursday afternoon.