Biden ‘Soul of the Nation’ tour stops in Grand Junction

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Election Day is now just 10 days away and Joe Biden’s Soul of the Nation bus tour made a stop in Grand Junction Friday morning.

A total of 40 cars supporting Biden attended the event and were provided with yard signs and campaign items in a drive-thru.

The former vice president of the United States faced President Trump in the final presidential debate on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We can’t afford four more years of the division, the acrimony, the lies-- all those things, we need Joe Biden who has the ability, and the direction to unify the country,” says Mesa County resident Chuck McDaniel.

A GOP ‘Get Out to Vote’ rally will be held in Main Street in Grand Junction this Sunday.

