East Middle School closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

East Middle
East Middle(KKCO/KJCT)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:47 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local middle school is temporarily closing because of COVID-19 exposure.

District 51 officials say all of East Middle School will transition to online learning beginning Monday as they deal with several positive cases of COVID-19.

The district says after doing contact tracing starting Monday, October 19th, for a positive case identified Sunday (Oct. 18th), too many students and staff had potentially come in contact with the infected cases.

This mean more than 200 students and staff will need to quarantine as a precaution.

The school says they’ll make sure every student has access to Chromebooks to work remotely, as well as meals.

During the closure, we’re told the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected by D51 custodial staff.

In person classes are expected to resume Wednesday, November 4th.

