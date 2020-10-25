Advertisement

Fire set in Boston ballot drop box; FBI asked to probe

The state has asked the FBI to investigate the fire that was set around 4 a.m. in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office said.
The state has asked the FBI to investigate the fire that was set around 4 a.m. in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office said.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A fire was set Sunday in a Boston ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a “deliberate attack,” Massachusetts election officials said.

The state has asked the FBI to investigate the fire that was set around 4 a.m. in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office said.

In a joint statement, Galvin and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called it a “disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime.”

“Our first and foremost priority is maintaining the integrity of our elections process and ensuring transparency and trust with our voters, and any effort to undermine or tamper with that process must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” they said in the emailed statement. “We ask voters not to be intimidated by this bad act, and remain committed to making their voices heard in this and every election.”

Boston Police said an arson investigation is underway and released surveillance images of a person near the ballot box at that time, urging the public to help identify the individual.

This surveillance image provided by the Boston Police Department shows a man approaching a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library, early Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in downtown Boston. Massachusetts election officials say a fire was set at the ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a “deliberate attack." Boston Police say that an arson investigation is underway and the person shown in this surveillance image is a person of interest.
This surveillance image provided by the Boston Police Department shows a man approaching a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library, early Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in downtown Boston. Massachusetts election officials say a fire was set at the ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a “deliberate attack." Boston Police say that an arson investigation is underway and the person shown in this surveillance image is a person of interest.(Courtesy of Boston Police Department via AP)

Officers called to the scene saw smoke coming out of the box before firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by filling the box with water, police said.

There were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning, and 87 of them were still legible and able to be processed, Galvin’s office said. The box had last been emptied around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Voters can go online to see whether their ballot was processed. Those who used that dropbox between Saturday afternoon and 4 a.m. Sunday and can’t confirm the status of their ballot online should contact the Boston Elections Department immediately, officials said.

Voters whose ballots were affected can either vote in person or by a replacement ballot that will be mailed to them, officials said. If those voters don’t submit a new ballot, “their original ballot will be hand-counted to the extent possible,” Galvin’s office said.

An email seeking comment on whether the FBI is investigating was sent to an agency spokesperson.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

National

Power cut to 117,000 customers as California faces fire risk

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday to tens of thousands of California residents and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires due to extreme fire weather.

National Politics

Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of people casting an early ballot in the presidential election now surpasses those who voted early during all of 2016.

National Politics

Trump aide says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

Latest News

National

Pope names 13 new cardinals, including first Black US prelate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a surprise announcement from his studio window to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

National Politics

SCOTUS confirmation vote set for Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Senators voted on Sunday to end a Democratic filibuster and proceed with the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, setting up a final confirmation vote on Monday.

Coronavirus

83K new US coronavirus cases for 2nd straight day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

National

Campaign sign for Jewish candidate in Arizona vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KPHO/KTVK Staff
A campaign sign for a Jewish state senate candidate in Arizona was vandalized with a swastika.

National Politics

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

National

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.