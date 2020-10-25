Advertisement

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:03 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A day after the U.S. set a daily record for new confirmed coronavirus infections, it came very close to doing it again.

Data published by Johns Hopkins University shows that 83,718 new cases in the U.S. were reported Saturday, nearly matching the 83,757 infections reported Friday. Before that, the most cases reported in the United States on a single day had been 77,362 on July 16.

Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died. Both statistics are the world’s highest. India has more than 7.8 million infections but in recent weeks its daily number have been declining.

U.S. health officials have feared the surge of infections to come with colder weather and people spending more time indoors, especially as many flout guidelines to protect themselves and others such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington currently forecasts that the country’s COVID-19 death toll could exceed 318,000 by Jan. 1.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI killed, Afghan officials say

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east.

National

Mass. couple arrested after death of 14-year-old boy with autism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJAR Staff
An autopsy will be performed to determine the victim's exact cause of death and whether further charges are warranted in the case.

National

Death of 14-year-old Mass. boy with autism investigated as child abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
An autopsy will be performed to determine the victim's exact cause of death and whether further charges are warranted in the case.

National

Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

Latest News

National

‘He’s our angel’: Veteran battling cancer rescues neighbors from burning Ill. home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMOV Staff
It’s believed the fire was caused by an unsecured heat lamp in the garage that was keeping some baby chickens warm.

National

70-year-old veteran rushes into burning Ill. home to save neighbors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
It’s believed the fire was caused by an unsecured heat lamp in the garage that was keeping some baby chickens warm.

National

Death in Florida linked to deli meat in multistate listeria outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Infections have been reported in Florida, Massachusetts and New York. A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified.

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite top aide testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

News

Some Garfield Re-2 classes transition to distance learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The school district says this will impact Rifle High School, Highland, And Wamsley Elementary.

News

Vehicle pursuit ends in an arrest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Early Saturday morning around 2 AM, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle, after attempting to pull it over the driver tried to flee.