Advertisement

Some Garfield Re-2 classes transition to distance learning

Some Garfield Re-2 classes transition to distance learning
Some Garfield Re-2 classes transition to distance learning(KKCO/KJCT)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Some Garfield Re-2 schools have been asked to temporarily transition some of their classes to distance learning.

The school district says this will impact Rifle High School, Highland, And Wamsley Elementary.

Approximately 81 students and nine staff are asked to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle pursuit ends in an arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Early Saturday morning around 2 AM, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle, after attempting to pull it over the driver tried to flee.

News

Get out and vote cruise

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get out and vote cruise

News

National RX Take Back Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
National RX Take Back DayLive to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

National RX Take Back Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Saturday, the Grand Junction Police Department was outside of City Market collecting any unneeded drugs from people, no questions asked.

Latest News

News

Get out and vote cruise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Once everyone was gathered, they took off and started driving around the city.

News

East Middle School closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:47 PM MDT
A local middle school is temporarily closing because of covid-19 exposure.

News

Biden ‘Soul of the Nation’ tour stops in Grand Junction

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Election Day is now just 10 days away and Joe Biden’s Soul of the Nation bus tour made a stop in Grand Junction Friday morning.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:11 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Garfield County Criminal Justice Facility

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:23 PM MDT
A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Garfield Criminal Justice Center in Rifle