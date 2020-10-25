Some Garfield Re-2 classes transition to distance learning

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Some Garfield Re-2 schools have been asked to temporarily transition some of their classes to distance learning.

The school district says this will impact Rifle High School, Highland, And Wamsley Elementary.

Approximately 81 students and nine staff are asked to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to COVID-19.

