Vehicle pursuit ends in an arrest
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Early Saturday morning around 2 AM, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle, after attempting to pull it over the driver tried to flee.
According to our crew, the incident happened near 30 Road and I-70 B.
The driver was identified as Mesa County resident, 22-year-old Tucker Wessen.
He was taken into custody on charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment among other charges.
