Colorado launches new Covid exposure notification technology

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -COVID-19 cases have been increasing recently in Colorado and they launched a new app and website on Sunday to help decrease the amount of people who get exposed to the virus.

Colorado is the first state to launch this new technology. It allows people who have recently been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus to be notified.

This technology was developed with Google and Apple, so it is available on iPhone and Android phones. On the iPhone, it is something you can enable in setting, and on the Android, it is an app.

When you come in contact with someone who has also enabled this feature, your phones exchange what they are calling tokens. If someone swaps tokens with you and they test positive for the virus, you will be notified.

This is hopefully going to limit the amount of people who spread the virus because you will be quickly notified if you have been in contact with someone who has the virus and will be told what to do in order to keep the community safe.

They are also saying that it is safe because it doesn’t take your personal information down. “When your phone is in close proximity to another Phone that has this service enabled, it exchanges those tokens in a periodic way. You go about your business, it happens in the background. It doesn’t track your location, it doesn’t use GPS,” said Sarah Tuneberg, Colorado’s Lead for COVID-19 Testing and Containment. She also said that it does not get access to you IP address, name, personal health information, or location.

