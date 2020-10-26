K-9 Oxx along with handler honored by Delta County Sheriff’s Office

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office presented a Sheriff’s Commendation to Sergeant Keith Sanders on behalf of K9 Oxx, who succumbed to cancer on Oct. 19.

(Credit: Delta County Sheriff's Office)

K9 Oxx served both the Delta and Montrose County Sheriff’s Offices for nine years before retiring in September.

K9 Oxx leaves behind a lasting legacy on the Western Slope.

“K9 Ox and Sergeant Keith Sanders made our community a much safer place by taking vast quantities of illegal narcotics off the streets and by locating lost or missing people through Oxx’s tracking abilities,” said the Delta County Sheriff’s Office. “K9 Oxx was a gentle giant who could comfort sick children in a hospital and pose for pictures with kids; but was ready to work at a moment’s notice.”

Delta County Board of County Commissioners joined Sheriff Taylor and Undersheriff Archibeque on Oct. 21 in presenting the Sheriff’s Commendation to Sergeant Sanders and honoring K9 Oxx’s life and memory.

