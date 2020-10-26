Advertisement

One female transported after home fire in Clifton

(Credit: David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One female was transported to the hospital after a home caught fire in Clifton on Monday.

The home caught fire around noon in the 3000 block of Sunlight Drive; the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Clifton Fire Protection District was the responding agency to the flames, and the Red Cross was also called in to assist the victims of the fire.

The condition of the female who was transported is unknown at this time.

