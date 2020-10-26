Redlands, parts of Mesa County without power

Several travel advisories in Mesa County (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A winter storm may be contributing toi widespread power outages in western Colorado. Most of the Redlands are without power since around 4:00p.m. Sunday afternoon. Heavy wet snow has been snapping tree branches and causing travel problems. Grand Junction Police Department issued an accident alert until further notice.

Interstate 70 between De Beque and Rulison is closed due to a crash. All exits onto I-70 in Mesa County are closed. Travel is not advised.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.