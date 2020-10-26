Advertisement

Redlands, parts of Mesa County without power

By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Several travel advisories in Mesa County
Several travel advisories in Mesa County(KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A winter storm may be contributing toi widespread power outages in western Colorado. Most of the Redlands are without power since around 4:00p.m. Sunday afternoon. Heavy wet snow has been snapping tree branches and causing travel problems. Grand Junction Police Department issued an accident alert until further notice.

Interstate 70 between De Beque and Rulison is closed due to a crash. All exits onto I-70 in Mesa County are closed. Travel is not advised.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Honor Ride for Mark Rademacher

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Sunday, dozens gathered on motorcycles to do an honor ride to remember Mark Rademacher who died in Grenada in 1983.

News

Colorado launches new Covid exposure notification technology

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
COVID-19 cases have been increasing recently in Colorado and they launched a new app and website on Sunday to help decrease the amount of people who get exposed to the virus.

News

Some Garfield Re-2 classes transition to distance learning

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The school district says this will impact Rifle High School, Highland, And Wamsley Elementary.

News

Vehicle pursuit ends in an arrest

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Early Saturday morning around 2 AM, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle, after attempting to pull it over the driver tried to flee.

Latest News

News

Get out and vote cruise

Updated: 21 hours ago
Get out and vote cruise

News

National RX Take Back Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
National RX Take Back DayLive to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

National RX Take Back Day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Saturday, the Grand Junction Police Department was outside of City Market collecting any unneeded drugs from people, no questions asked.

News

Get out and vote cruise

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:07 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Once everyone was gathered, they took off and started driving around the city.

News

East Middle School closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:47 PM MDT
A local middle school is temporarily closing because of covid-19 exposure.

News

Biden ‘Soul of the Nation’ tour stops in Grand Junction

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Election Day is now just 10 days away and Joe Biden’s Soul of the Nation bus tour made a stop in Grand Junction Friday morning.