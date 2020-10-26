Talks of another stay at home order begin in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday afternoon the City and County of Denver released a tweet that warned of the possibility of another stay at home order.

“Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad,” the tweet says. “Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order.”

Denver's #COVID19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn't working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order. We can do better. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands.

Denver has reported 17,652 cases since the start of the pandemic, and have recorded 450 deaths.

