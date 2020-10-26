Advertisement

Winter storm causing widespread impacts

Winter storm causing widespread impacts
Winter storm causing widespread impacts(Calvin Corey)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

The predicted winter storm hit the Western Slope today and with it came quite a few impacts.

An accident alert was put out by local authorities, encouraging all drivers to stay home due to a large number of car accidents and I-70 exit closures.

Xcel Energy reported approximately 9,500 power outages while Grand Valley Power reported around 1,500 customers impacted.

School District 51, Plateau Valley School, and Garfield Re-2 schools announced they would be closed on Monday due to predicted road conditions.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

District 51 and Plateau Valley schools closed for snow day Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
District 51 and Plateau Valley schools closed due to snow

News

Honor Ride for Mark Rademacher

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Sunday, dozens gathered on motorcycles to do an honor ride to remember Mark Rademacher who died in Grenada in 1983.

News

Colorado launches new Covid exposure notification technology

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
COVID-19 cases have been increasing recently in Colorado and they launched a new app and website on Sunday to help decrease the amount of people who get exposed to the virus.

News

Redlands, parts of Mesa County without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Fall snowstorm blankets western Colorado

Latest News

News

Some Garfield Re-2 classes transition to distance learning

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The school district says this will impact Rifle High School, Highland, And Wamsley Elementary.

News

Vehicle pursuit ends in an arrest

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:58 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Early Saturday morning around 2 AM, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle, after attempting to pull it over the driver tried to flee.

News

Get out and vote cruise

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:17 PM MDT
Get out and vote cruise

News

National RX Take Back Day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:16 PM MDT
National RX Take Back DayLive to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

National RX Take Back Day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Saturday, the Grand Junction Police Department was outside of City Market collecting any unneeded drugs from people, no questions asked.

News

Get out and vote cruise

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:07 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Once everyone was gathered, they took off and started driving around the city.