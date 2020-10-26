Winter storm causing widespread impacts

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

The predicted winter storm hit the Western Slope today and with it came quite a few impacts.

An accident alert was put out by local authorities, encouraging all drivers to stay home due to a large number of car accidents and I-70 exit closures.

Xcel Energy reported approximately 9,500 power outages while Grand Valley Power reported around 1,500 customers impacted.

School District 51, Plateau Valley School, and Garfield Re-2 schools announced they would be closed on Monday due to predicted road conditions.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.