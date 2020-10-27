Advertisement

Dealing with damaged trees

Dealing with damaged trees
Dealing with damaged trees(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunday night’s snowstorm brought much damage all over the Grand Valley, including scattered trees. What do you do if you notice trees and branches out of place?

City officials say if you see a tree hanging or blocking a roadway, call your local forestry crews. If it’s less urgent and trees are in your yard, they suggest submitting a work order. And, instead of placing branches next to the trash, take it to the Mesa County Landfill.

“If it’s a branch that you can reach from the ground you can take care of the problem. But if it requires you climbing a ladder or climbing a tree. You’re better served by calling your professional arborist," says Colorado State Forest Service Vince Urbina.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mesa County’s two-week COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 5% for the first time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The two-week COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed 5% for the first time since the pandemic after 56 new cases were reported by Mesa County Public Health on Monday.

News

UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopened near Parachute

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
CDOT has reported that the eastbound lanes of I-70 between the Parachute and Rifle exits are back open after they were closed Monday morning and into the afternoon hours.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

Snow impacts: How to be prepared

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Grand Valley residents may have anticipated the winter storm, but as far as what they actually could have prepared for, well, that's a different story.

News

Grand Junction Police Department winter storm calls

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Grand Valley saw quite the impact from Sunday’s winter storm and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to quite a few calls.

News

Snow causes power outages

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Xcel Energy said that on Sunday night around13,000 people were without power.

News

City of Grand Junction responds to snowy roads

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Sunday, Mesa County got a couple inches of snow and the city has been working hard to keep the streets plowed.

News

Salvation Army looking for bell ringer volunteers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Volunteers needed for Red Kettle campaign

News

Body found in Black Canyon believed to be that of missing college student

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
It is presumed that the body is that of Walker Kent Jackson, an 18-year-old student from Western Colorado University in Gunnison who had been missing since Oct. 19.