Grand Junction Police Department winter storm calls

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Grand Valley saw quite the impact from Sunday’s winter storm and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to quite a few calls.

Five were due to motor vehicle accidents, 13 were from downed power lines and trees, including assisting Grand Junction Fire Department with fires started by power lines, and a few were from closing entrances to I-70 due to hazardous road conditions.

Around 6 PM Sunday night, GJPD went on accident alert, meaning their officers responded to immediate threats and asked that other calls be reported online.

“Please use an abundance of caution, make sure that you’re driving a vehicle that’s equipped for this kind of weather. Keep your distance from other vehicles on the road, slow your speed, and as always we ask that if you see emergency vehicles with lights or sirens or on the side of the road answering to another call for service—please slow down, please stop, please do what you can to keep everybody safe,” says Callie Berkson, police information coordinator.

GJPD often uses accident alerts in severe weather situations, but it’s something they also utilized at the beginning of the pandemic as a safety precaution.

