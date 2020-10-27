Snow impacts: how to be prepared

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Grand Valley residents may have anticipated the winter storm, but as far as what they actually could have prepared for, well, that’s a different story.

“I thought actually because of all of our Halloween stuff that was out and the lights that we blew a breaker, but when I looked out and saw that everybody was out that was pretty much [everyone was outside],” that’s how Grand Junction resident Tia Durant explained her experience when finding out about the power outage.

That wasn’t the only issue the Durant family dealt with that night though, “we looked and I said, ‘oh, we lost part of the elm again, and part of the fence.’”

The family reiterated their gratefulness for the power companies and first responders after having their power out for only 4 hours in comparison with other Mesa County residents.

Grand Valley Power recommends that people have an emergency kit set aside for similar situations.

The kit should include items like water, non-perishable food items, a flashlight, and first aid kit.

