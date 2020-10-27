Advertisement

Snow impacts: How to be prepared

Snow impacts: how to be prepared
Snow impacts: how to be prepared(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Grand Valley residents may have anticipated the winter storm, but as far as what they actually could have prepared for, well, that’s a different story.

“I thought actually because of all of our Halloween stuff that was out and the lights that we blew a breaker, but when I looked out and saw that everybody was out that was pretty much [everyone was outside],” that’s how Grand Junction resident Tia Durant explained her experience when finding out about the power outage.

That wasn’t the only issue the Durant family dealt with that night though, “we looked and I said, ‘oh, we lost part of the elm again, and part of the fence.’”

The family reiterated their gratefulness for the power companies and first responders after having their power out for only 4 hours in comparison with other Mesa County residents.

Grand Valley Power recommends that people have an emergency kit set aside for similar situations.

The kit should include items like water, non-perishable food items, a flashlight, and first aid kit.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Junction Police Department winter storm calls

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Grand Valley saw quite the impact from Sunday’s winter storm and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to quite a few calls.

News

Snow causes power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Xcel Energy said that on Sunday night around13,000 people were without power.

News

Snowy roads

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Sunday, Mesa County got a couple inches of snow and the city has been working hard to keep the streets plowed.

News

Salvation Army looking for bell ringer volunteers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Volunteers needed for Red Kettle campaign

Latest News

News

Body found in Black Canyon believed to be that of missing college student

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
It is presumed that the body is that of Walker Kent Jackson, an 18-year-old student from Western Colorado University in Gunnison who had been missing since Oct. 19.

News

Talks of another stay at home order begin in Denver

Updated: 8 hours ago
Monday afternoon the City and County of Denver released a tweet that warned of the possibility of another stay at home order.

News

One female transported after home fire in Clifton

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The home caught fire around noon in the 3000 block of Sunlight Drive; the cause of the fire has not been determined.

News

K-9 Oxx along with handler honored by Delta County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
K9 Oxx served both the Delta and Montrose County Sheriff’s Offices for nine years before retiring in September.

News

Snow helps to tame East Troublesome Fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Noel Livingston, incident commander of the East Troublesome Fire says weekend snow and cold weather has tamed the fire’s growth and will help crews on the ground, but it will not put the fire out.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.