Caprock Academy records second COVID-19 case since beginning of school year

(Jason Burger)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Caprick Academy announced Wednesday that a cohort of students will have to begin quarantining after they were notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the school. It’s only the second reported case since they started school on Aug. 3.

The school says that parents have been notified of the protocols to follow with the Mesa County Health Department.

The affected cohort will begin distance learning, and the school remains open for those cohorts that were not affected.

