Denver enacts stricter measures to try and combat COVID-19 surge

(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Denver will enforce tighter restrictions for businesses and offices, reducing their maximum capacity from 50% to 25% amid rising coronavirus cases. The new orders also limit indoor events to 25 people and outdoor events to a 75-person capacity. The last call for bars will be changed from 11 to 10 p.m.

The state is experiencing a rise in new confirmed virus cases as a similar trend sweeps across the country.

Gov. Jared Polis warned that Colorado’s hospitalization numbers would exceed those from May - the state’s highest numbers - by early to mid-November if its current 7-8% positivity rate continues. He warned that could overrun the state’s healthcare system.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

